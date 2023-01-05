Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 177,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,446,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.26. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.44 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

