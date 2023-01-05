Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $442.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.46 and a 200 day moving average of $409.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

