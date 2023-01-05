Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,239 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $206.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $202.31 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.