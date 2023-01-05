Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $458,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,802 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average of $134.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

