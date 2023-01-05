Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in National Beverage by 80.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 4,279.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

