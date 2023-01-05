Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 463,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 19,056,106 shares.The stock last traded at $93.05 and had previously closed at $88.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $275.19 billion, a PE ratio of 259.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $2,452,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $390,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

