Nordson Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.50 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $237.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.77. Nordson has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $250.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

