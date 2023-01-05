Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,184 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.81 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.36.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
