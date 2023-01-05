Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $473,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 566.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

CBRE stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $110.67.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

