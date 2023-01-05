Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,523 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of QCR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of QCR by 122.9% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on QCRH. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

QCR Stock Performance

In other QCR news, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,591.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,591.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John H. Anderson acquired 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,947.57. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,262.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,901 shares of company stock worth $533,149. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

