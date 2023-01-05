Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 131,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,932,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

