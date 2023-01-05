Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,581 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,847,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8,319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 831,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 821,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unum Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

NYSE UNM opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

