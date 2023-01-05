Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,537 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $98.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $113.12.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

