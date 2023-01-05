Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,523 QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,523 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of QCR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 7.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 40,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Performance

QCR stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The company has a market cap of $829.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.87 million. QCR had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John H. Anderson bought 1,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,262.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,901 shares of company stock worth $533,149. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

