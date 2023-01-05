Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,984 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $284.11 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $388.23. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

