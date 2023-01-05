Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $506,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 254.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $174.31 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $197.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.39.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

