Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $530,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after acquiring an additional 223,279 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,476,000 after acquiring an additional 214,860 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $151.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on A shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.21.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

