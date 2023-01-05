Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

