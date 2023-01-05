Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 3.0 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

