Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

