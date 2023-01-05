American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $24,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.13.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.