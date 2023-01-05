Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $54.20 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.