Clarius Group LLC Sells 657 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

