Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.