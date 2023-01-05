11,044 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 7.6 %

MU stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

