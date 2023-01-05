Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,267 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.