13,831 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 8.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Macquarie cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

