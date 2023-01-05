Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $602,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after buying an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.81. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

