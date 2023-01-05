7,349 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.