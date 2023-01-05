Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $562,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 5.5 %

DAL stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.64 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.