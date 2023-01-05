Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after buying an additional 434,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,553,000 after buying an additional 1,408,323 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after buying an additional 1,344,218 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.35.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku Price Performance

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411 over the last 90 days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $216.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.