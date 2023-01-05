Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $568,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 575,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,109,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 121,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

General Mills stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.