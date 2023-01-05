Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after buying an additional 344,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after buying an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,349,000 after buying an additional 298,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 4.4 %

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS stock opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

