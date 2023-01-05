Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 135 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 11,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,237,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $285,472,000 after acquiring an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.38.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $264.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

