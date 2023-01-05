The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 262.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 172.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

