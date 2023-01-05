20,029 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 312.64 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

