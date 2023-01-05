Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $261.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.24 and its 200-day moving average is $240.81. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $368.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.