Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,195,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $215.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £118 ($142.17) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,509.78.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

