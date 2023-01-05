5,033 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in 3M by 13.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 658.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 769,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,598,000 after buying an additional 668,227 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

3M Trading Up 2.2 %

MMM stock opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.73. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

