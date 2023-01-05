Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 80,001 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 102,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 6.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $4,360,299.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,137.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

