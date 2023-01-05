Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,033 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 658.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 769,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,598,000 after purchasing an additional 668,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.73. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.