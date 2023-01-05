Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58.

