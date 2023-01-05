CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $181.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

