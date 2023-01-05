HM Payson & Co. Purchases 581 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,881,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 62.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 382.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 324,138 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.