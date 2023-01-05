Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Down 11.9%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) traded down 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.95 and last traded at C$21.12. 2,039,230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,911,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.18.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.68.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$964.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 9.0100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

