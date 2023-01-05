FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Issued By KeyCorp

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meritage Homes in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $8.34 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $26.57 per share.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

