Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on J. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.37) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 161 ($1.94) to GBX 206 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.89) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 234.67 ($2.83).

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

