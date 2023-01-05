Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on J. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.37) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 161 ($1.94) to GBX 206 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.89) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 234.67 ($2.83).
Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
