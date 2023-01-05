National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.16

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.16 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 4872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,056,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% during the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,321,000 after buying an additional 463,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

