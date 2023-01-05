SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 151,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 694,397 shares.The stock last traded at $24.23 and had previously closed at $24.06.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

