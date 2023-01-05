Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Raised to GBX 115

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 125.60 ($1.51).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 87.55 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,460.00.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

